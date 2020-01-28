Comings & Goings

0 shares Share

Jan. 28, 2020

Here’s a look at recent changes in the business landscape in the Sioux Falls area.

Alpine Real Estate Cos. has expanded into the entire building it owns at 826 W. 11th St. Although its primary focus is still in property management, Alpine now also has a real estate brokerage for buyer and seller representation and a general contractor license. It’s owned by Jackson Dorhout and Eric Kerkvliet.

Sanford Rheumatology Clinic has expanded to five physicians and moved into the Sanford Imagentics building at 22nd and Grange.

The Avera Human Performance Center has opened at the Avera on Louise campus. It’s on the southwest edge of the campus at 77th and Louise. It includes a sports medicine clinic, therapy gym and pool, orthopedic urgent care center, volleyball courts, a training room and a cycling studio.

Allegiant Air is adding flights from Sioux Falls to Nashville, Tenn. The twice-a-week, nonstop flights to Nashville International Airport will start May 21. Travel dates on the airline’s reservation calendar run through Aug. 16. Travel will be on Sundays and Thursdays.

An entrepreneur with a background in education has started Stacked, a business that uses Legos to teach STEM principles to children. Owner Jennifer Jones will offer pop-up labs at businesses and events such as birthday parties, with rotating lessons in science, technology, engineering and math.

An effort to build a skate park in Sioux Falls is advancing with a Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce fundraising campaign that will run from late 2021 until early 2022. The Sioux Falls Skatepark Association is working to build Sioux Falls Skatepark at Nelson Park at 10th and Cliff.

LifeScape plans to build a hospital, school and rehabilitation center as part of a $62 million campus at the USD Discovery District in northwest Sioux Falls. The new facilities will replace the nonprofit organization’s 26th Street children’s specialty hospital, residential and school location. The new rehabilitation center will replace its outpatient center on 18th Street. The entire campus could take up to five years to build.

Layered Elements has opened on the boardwalk of The Cascade on North Phillips Avenue. The store, which is open daily, sells furniture and home decor and eventually will offer interior design services. It’s owned by Taryn Raade and her mother, Heather Herlyn.

The owners of Releve Studios have expanded into an adjacent space at 1819 S. Minnesota Ave. and opened B&B Playspace. Emilie Byrd and Peyton Jones have filled the room with playhouses, a campsite, a playground, a sensory wall and more. A daily pass is $8. Parents supervise their own children. Private party packages are available.

The owners of Gypsy Trading Co. in Brandon, Billy and Ellison Cutrer, have opened Kingbird Coffee Shop in the same retail center on Splitrock Boulevard. In addition to coffee and espresso drinks, Kingbird serves hot chocolate, smoothies, beer and wine. There’s a small menu, which is expected to grow. It’s open daily.

The Gas Stop Holiday fuel stations and convenience stores owned by Tom and Melissa Howes have become part of Alimentation Couche-Tard, which is based in Canada. The 17 locations included in the sale will continue to operate under the Holiday brand, which the multinational company owns.

Clean Ride Auto Spa is getting ready to open in early February. The new business is on 85th Street west of Minnesota Avenue. Clean Ride will offer a variety of wash options, from a drive-thru touch or touchless car wash, self-service vacuums, an express detailing wash, a full detailing shop and a self-service pet station. The business also includes specialty repair services such as paintless dent removal and headlight restoration. A coffee shop – the Clean Bean – will sell coffee drinks by Coffea Roasterie, smoothies and pastries and include a drive-thru option.

Dan and Katie Riley started Tough Tot Mat after trying to find a durable sleeping mat for their children. They worked with a sourcing agent to find a manufacturer in China and are selling the vinyl foam mats through social media.

Cinnabon is returning to The Empire Mall. Franchise owners Kelly Saunders and Bailey Carlson plan to open the bakery in the spring in the food court. Cinnabon closed in The Empire Mall in 2013.

ABC Rentals Special Events will more than double in size as it moves into the former All American Gymnastics Academy building. The business, which offers tents, tables, chairs, linens and more for weddings and other events, will move a half-mile from 3501 S. Minnesota Ave. to 3009 S. Phillips Ave. Owners Darcy and Diane Van Gorp hope to be in the space before April 1.

Jewelry business BluMoon Designs is expanding to downtown Sioux Falls. Owner Amy Balster has leased space in the marketplace of the Jones421 Building at 421 N. Phillips Ave. and plans to open in April. She also has a space in the 518 Marketplace in Harrisburg.

Sioux City’s longtime El Fredo Pizza is coming to Vermillion before Sioux Falls. Dale Hein and Ron Kurtz are opening the first franchise for the restaurant, which is working to sign a franchisee for Sioux Falls. The Vermillion restaurant will be in the former Little Italy space on Cherry Street. It will be open daily. The tentative opening date is Feb. 5.

Chef Ellen Doerr is opening a retail location where customers can buy grab-and-go meals or pick up prepared orders that she will cook on-site. Chef Ellen will be in the former Cheese World space in a retail center at 69th and Western. Doerr started her business two years ago and has been working out of a commercial kichen. The new site will include an open kitchen, which will allow Doerr to host cooking classes for up to a dozen people and private parties such as bridal and baby showers that will include the preparation of food. She hopes to be open in March.

The sports book at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort has opened. It’s operated by Betfred USA Sports, and gamblers can place wagers on U.S. and international games. There are multiple viewing and seating options, along with food and drink.

Sioux Falls-based Stone Group Architects has added a firm in the Fargo area. It acquired Image Group, which offers architecture and interior design services, on Jan. 1.

The owners of Dakota Plains Event Center in Hartford are taking advantage of the slower season for weddings and have created a Nerf Wars battleground. The 7,500-square-foot event venue transforms into a Nerf arena with custom-built obstacles, official Nerf bunkers, black lights and lasers. Two-hour party packages are available that include pizza, drinks and ice cream.

Smallcakes Cupcakery & Creamery has permanently closed its downtown store. The move follows what was announced as a temporary closure at the start of the year and the closure of the Smallcakes location at Lake Lorraine.

Fisher Sisters Real Estate has launched its own brokerage. Dana Fisher and Danielle Konechne had a longtime affiliation with Ameri/Star Real Estate but left in December to start their own firm. Their seven-member team has an office at 6140 S. Lyncrest Ave.

Longtime chef and downtown restaurant owner Tina Kuehn will be taking a new approach with her K Restaurant space, backing away from regular lunch and dinner service to focus on private events, classes, special dinners and catering. The restaurant at the 8th & Railroad Center will serve lunch and dinner through Feb. 14.

Royal Table Massage Therapy has moved from Minnesota Avenue to 100 N. Krohn Place on the former School for the Deaf campus. Appointments with the 10 therapists are available seven days a week.

Liv’s Locker in Harrisburg has closed. Robyn Winge and Sable McKay opened the children’s clothing boutique in March 2019. Remaining merchandise is available at 75 percent off on their website until Friday.