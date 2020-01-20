South-side car wash prepares for opening

517 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Jan. 20, 2020

Clean Ride Auto Spa, which will offer interior and exterior car washes, is weeks away from opening.

The new business at 85th Street and Minnesota Avenue is next to Schulte Subaru.

The plan is to open in early February.

“We’re patiently waiting for some final things to come together, kiosks to come in and some building things to be buttoned up, but we’re starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” said Dave Dreessen, a member of the ownership group.

“It’s starting to look like something now.”

Clean Ride will offer a variety of wash options, from a drive-thru touch or touchless car wash, self-service vacuums, an express detailing wash, a full detailing shop and even a self-service pet station.

“There’s a 15-minute detail, an intermediate 30-minute and the bumper-to-bumper half-day detail, so when we tell people that, they say they can use one of those options,” Dreessen said. “So we’ve had good response. It’s positive. The thing we’re hoping to get out to the public is that it’s a flexible service model.”

The business also includes specialty repair services such as paintless dent removal and headlight restoration. A coffee shop – the Clean Bean – will sell coffee drinks by Coffea Roasterie, smoothies and pastries and include a drive-thru option.

“Our focus remains on providing a good customer experience for Sioux Falls and the surrounding communities,” Dreessen said.

Hiring has started for an estimated 30 positions, including at the coffee shop. Applicants can email resumes to info@cleanrideautospa.com.