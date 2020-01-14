Allegiant to add flights from Sioux Falls to Nashville

0 shares Share

Jan. 14, 2020

Allegiant Air is adding flights from Sioux Falls to Nashville, Tenn.

The twice-a-week, nonstop flights to Nashville International Airport will start May 21. Travel dates on the airline’s reservation calendar run through Aug. 16. Travel will be on Sundays and Thursdays.

The airline is offering an introductory fare that’s as low as $55 for a one-way ticket.

“We are thrilled to offer this new service in Sioux Falls,” Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue, said in a statement. “Nashville is a major hot spot for live music and delectable dining, and we know that area travelers will take advantage of our convenient, ultra-low-cost service to get away to this beautiful city.”

Nashville becomes the ninth destination Allegiant offers out of the Sioux Falls Regional Airport.

“Allegiant is expanding service in markets where people want to fly, and now Sioux Falls has a new, low-cost option to meet that demand,” said Dean Letellier, executive director of the Sioux Falls Regional Airport. “We’re continuing to work with carriers to provide more direct, affordable options.”

Allegiant’s announcement Tuesday included 44 new routes across the U.S.