Smallcakes closes downtown location

Smallcakes Cupcakery & Creamery has permanently closed its downtown store.

The move follows what was announced as a temporary closure at the start of the year and the closure of the Smallcakes location at Lake Lorraine.

Owner Dani Nordhagen brought the cupcake and ice cream franchise to Rapid City seven years ago, then moved it to 2400 S. Marion Road in 2017.

She added a second location at 317 S. Phillips Ave. last fall.

In a long post on the store’s Facebook page, Nordhagen detailed the challenges of being a small business owner, including family time that was sacrificed.

“We moved from Rapid City to spend more time with family since they lived here but less time is what we ended up getting,” she said, adding that timing with opening at Lake Lorraine prior to some of its larger development was challenging, and a delayed opening downtown meant she missed out on a lot of summer foot traffic.

“Sometimes, you just need to know when to say enough is enough and start enjoying and living life again.”

She said there is a new business taking over the downtown space but “that is for them to announce when they are ready.”