Cinnabon to return to The Empire Mall

2.7k shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Jan. 21, 2020

Cinnabon is returning to The Empire Mall.

“After continuous requests from shoppers for the highly sought-after, national brand, Cinnabon, we’re thrilled to share it’s going to become a reality,” said franchise owners Kelly Saunders and Bailey Carlson. “The Sioux Falls community has embraced our past endeavors, such as Auntie Anne’s, and we’re excited to share our next venture’s delectable treats with the community this spring.”

Located in the food court, Cinnabon will offer shoppers specialty baked treats such as the Classic Roll, Caramel PecanBon, MiniBon Roll, BonBites, Cinnabon Stix and more. The bakery also will serve coffee drinks, lemonade and hot cocoa.

Catering and fund raising opportunities will be available.

“We’re excited to kick off 2020 by offering shoppers another delicious option to enjoy while shopping at The Empire Mall,” said Dan Gies, general manager.

Cinnabon closed in The Empire Mall in 2013.

They’re also available in Sioux Falls at the Flying J Travel Center, and Pizza Hut sells minis.