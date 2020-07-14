Comings & Goings

0 shares Share

July 14, 2020

Here’s a look at recent changes in the business landscape in the Sioux Falls area.

The remaining Levitt at the Falls concerts scheduled for August and September at the Levitt Shell have been canceled. The board of directors cited the ongoing uncertainty because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The June and July concerts were canceled in late April. Levitt at the Falls will continue its Levitt in Your Living Room digital programming and will host small pop-up concerts in neighborhoods.

The White Wall Sessions has suspended its eighth season and future work indefinitely, pointing to repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic. The hope is to produce a limited number of “best of” episodes, with a repackaged compilation of greatest hits from over the years for this upcoming season.

Ignite Infrared Fitness Studio has opened at 6114 S. Lyncrest Ave. Owner Ashleigh Cook provides a variety of yoga classes such as sculpting, Vinyasa and restorative. The high temperatures from the infrared system increase sweating and help detoxify the body, Cook said.

The Tasty Trolley is back on the road with a new owner. Tony Axtell of Blue 42 Sports Grill in Hartford bought the eye-catching 26-foot ice cream truck from Tony and Kelli Ritter of Brandon. It can be found frequently at softball games at Hartford’s sports complex, and locations are posted on The Tasty Trolley’s Facebook page.

Breadico has been delayed in resuming its delivery of bread to local retailers. Service was suspended July 1-10 while the bakery was being moved into a retail center near 69th and Western. Owner David Napolitano said Tuesday that he hopes to have the ovens running by the weekend. Retail operations at the new location won’t be ready until later, he said.

Mattress Firm is closing its east-side location and moving inventory and staff to its store on the north side of Sioux Falls. The lease at 5204 E. Arrowhead Parkway will be up at the end of September. The north location at Minnesota and Russell has served as a clearance outlet and warehouse for the Sioux Falls stores.

Casey’s General Stores has opened its 10th location in Sioux Falls, bringing fuel, doughnuts and pizza to the east side of the city. The newest store is at 5810 E. 26th St., just east of Rosa Parks Elementary. The store is open daily from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Fit My Feet Orthotics & Shoes is moving in August from 2621 S. Minnesota Ave. to the former Play It Again Sports location at 3534 S. Western Ave. The business, which also has stores in Brookings, Dakota Dunes and Mitchell, is expanding to Rochester, Minn., and Fargo.

The co-working and networking space known as The Kitchen has closed permanently. Timing was tough for the business, which was open for about six weeks before having to close temporarily because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two CBD specialty retailers have opened franchise storefronts in Sioux Falls. Your CBD Store is at 1612 W. 41st St., and a second location opens Friday at 4515 E. 26th St. American Shaman is at 2700 W. 41st St. and will open a second location later this month in The Cascade on North Phillips Avenue. The stores sell products derived from hemp-derived cannabidiol, or CBD, that are used as a treatment for anxiety, joint pain, sleeplessness and a host of other health issues.

After being closed for three months because of the coronavirus pandemic, Jacky’s Restaurant on North Cliff Avenue has reopened with a new business model. Instead of offering table service, Jacky’s Burrito Express has a counter where customers choose the ingredients as servers build their burritos or bowls. The restaurant opens at 6 a.m. weekdays, and breakfast burritos are available until 10 a.m. It closes at 4 p.m., and sometimes earlier if traffic is slow.

The former Lone Star Steakhouse at 1801 W. 41st St. will be demolished to make room for a car wash. Blue Tide Car Wash recently opened its first location in Brookings. It’s owned by Olson Oil Co., which also operates Get-N-Go gas stations. The car wash is expected to open next spring.

Silverstar Car Wash plans to build its Sioux Falls headquarters office, along with a car wash and training center on Minnesota Avenue. The car wash is planning to build on and renovate the site currently owned by Vern Eide at 1500 S. Minnesota Ave.

A new food truck, Taqueria Juanita, features tacos, burritos and tortas with “the real flavor of Mexico” from owner Juana Silva Cortez’s native home in the state of Jalisco. Cortez bought the former Taqueria La Gordita trailer, which closed after the 2018 season, and started serving customers June 27. She’s using the Food-N-Fuel parking lot at Ninth and Kiwanis as her home base. Taqueria Juanita typically is open Wednesday through Saturday and some Sundays.

A local take on a dollar store is opening on the east side. Chani Liben is starting Dollar $ Store 10th Street in the former National Pawn Co. space at 1503 E. 10th St. The new business will be a typical dollar store with a wide range of merchandise, Liben said. While most items will be $1, there will be some for $1.50, $2 and $3.50, he said. It’s expected to open Aug. 1. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Mainstream Boutique at Dawley Farm Village has reopened under new ownership. Rachel Opstad is the new franchisee for the east-side store. Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

The Helpline Center’s 211 phone number is available now to all South Dakotans. With legislation that was passed earlier this year, the service has been extended statewide. By calling 211, residents can be connected with information and resources for issues ranging from finances and family to mental health and disasters.

Travel Partners has changed its name to Acendas Travel. Kansas City-based Acendas acquired the Sioux Falls agency two years ago. Former owner Mary Jo Nelson and her staff have remained with Acendas.

Southeastern Hair Design and Day Spa has moved to the former Cut Rite Style Shop building at 1923 S. Minnesota Ave. The salon is open Monday through Saturday for walk-ins and appointments, which also can be made now online. Sioux Falls Christian Schools bought Southeastern’s former location near its campus on East 69th Street and will use it for a tutoring and counseling center.

