Dance studio owners expand with children’s play space

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Jan. 17, 2020

A new business on Minnesota Avenue offers an indoor play space for children.

It’s a “giant toy room, where parents can bring their kids, leave the mess and then head home,” said Emilie Byrd, who started B&B Playspace by Releve with Peyton Jones.

The women own the adjacent Releve Studios, and when Fit Revolution Nutrition relocated last month, they decided to take advantage of the opportunity and leased the space at 1819 S. Minnesota Ave.

“We decided we wanted to do something different rather than just open another dance space,” Jones said. Working with children at the studio and as mothers themselves, they know there’s a demand for activities, especially during the winter, she said.

They’ve filled the room with playhouses, a campsite, a playground, a sensory wall and more. Parents will supervise their own children, Byrd said. She or Jones will be there to check in families and collect the fee, which is $8 for a daily pass and includes tax.

There’s a grand opening from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, with a $1 admission fee. Hours will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Private party packages are available.

Byrd and Jones have been offering dance lessons at Releve since June 2017. Spring classes just started — there are 22 offerings — and children can join until March.