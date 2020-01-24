Event center creates Nerf Wars battleground

0 shares Share

Jan. 24, 2020

The owners of Dakota Plains Event Center in Hartford are taking advantage of the slower season for weddings and have created a Nerf Wars battleground.

The 7,500-square-foot event venue transforms into a Nerf arena with custom-built obstacles, official Nerf bunkers, black lights and lasers.

“We provide Nerf guns, Nerf darts, protective vests and face masks,” said Tony Axtell, who also owns the adjacent Blue 42 Sports Grill with his wife, Courtney. “Typically, a party is two hours. The first hour they play several different game scenarios: capture the flag, survivor, a Fortnite theme. … Once they’re done, they get pizza, pop or other drinks and ice cream.”

Nerf Wars opened earlier this month. January weekends are already sold out, and February dates are about halfway booked up, Axtell said. While most of the parties are on Friday and Saturday nights, the space can be rented during the week too.

“It gets them (kids) out and moving around,” Axtell said. “This time of year, cabin fever sets in. This gives them an opportunity to play.”

The arena is supervised by a staff member, and outside equipment isn’t allowed.

“That way we know it’s safe, and it has been tested,” Axtell said. “We want it to be a fun, enjoyable experience.”

Nerf Wars doesn’t have any restrictions on age, leaving that up to parents’ discretion, he said.

While the entertainment is targeted at kids, adults also can enjoy the fun, he said. Packages can be customized to include alcohol and instead of ice cream, adults have the option of having another round of drinks or an additional pizza.

“We don’t allow beverages during play in the arena, and you can’t be intoxicated prior to playing,” Axtell said.

Nerf Wars has an introductory special of $199 for 12 players, with $10 for each additional person, up to 16 maximum. The usual rate will be $250.

Check available dates by calling 605-528-2583.