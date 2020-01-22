Gymnastics center to become new home for events rental business

124 shares Share

Jan. 22, 2020

ABC Rentals Special Events will more than double in size as it moves into the soon-to-be-former All American Gymnastics Academy building.

“Our inventory has grown so much that we just need more space,” said Diane Van Gorp, who owns the business with her husband, Darcy. “Right now, we’re just crammed in our showroom and warehouse.”

ABC Rentals Special Events will move a half-mile from 3501 S. Minnesota Ave. to 3009 S. Phillips Ave. All American is wrapping up construction on its new home on South Cliff Avenue near 85th Street.

“They’re planning to move out at the end of January,” Van Gorp said. “We’ll remodel in February and start moving in in March. We’ll be in there for sure by April 1 or maybe sooner. This is our slow season, and this is the time we need to be remodeling and moving.”

ABC Rentals Special Events offers tents, tables, chairs, linens and more for weddings and other events.

“A lot of people think we’re just a wedding rental business,” Van Gorp said. “We do corporate gatherings, class reunions, family reunions and any kind of ground-breakings.”

In addition to gaining room for inventory, including new tent options, the Phillips Avenue location will be remodeled to feature a bigger showroom to display more choices for items such as chairs, linens, dishes and decor. The space also will include a design center.

“They can lay out all the linens on the tables,” she said. “They can do a CAD drawing if they want to lay out their tent and event spaces.”

The Van Gorps started ABC Rentals in 2001, offering tools and equipment, and later expanded into inventory for special events. The businesses outgrew their shared home on West 12th Street, and the special events side headed to Minnesota Avenue five or six years ago, she said.

The current location, which is leased, offers about 9,000 square feet, and the new home, which the Van Gorps own, is 23,000 square feet.

Gregg Brown, senior vice president and managing director of NAI Sioux Falls, said the deal came together when ABC delivered tables and chairs to the gymnastics center for an event.

“They said they’d been looking for a place to relocate their wedding rental venue, and it was perfect,” Brown said. “So it was kind of dumb luck. I can’t claim that I did anything creative.”

The property, which is on the east side of Hy-Vee, includes a parking lot on the north side of the building, and that’s where customers will pick up and drop off items that aren’t delivered to events.

“We’re staying centrally located, which makes it really convenient for everyone,” Van Gorp said.