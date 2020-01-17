Home furnishings, decor business opens downtown

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Jan. 17, 2020

Layered Elements has opened inside The Cascade downtown, bringing a new option for furniture, home decor and ultimately interior design.

It’s owned by Taryn Raade and her mother, Heather Herlyn.

Raade was inspired to pursue interior design after helping her father, Cameron Herlyn, flip houses. She’s wrapping up her degree online while running her new business. Her mother consults with her on the business but works full time in health care.

The store opened on the first-floor boardwalk of The Cascade, along North Phillips Avenue across from Falls Park West.

“It’s been fun to put together and see everything come together,” Raade said. “We have a wide variety. When you first come in, it’s more of a modern look. I think it fits the downtown style.”

The 2,000-square-foot store is still getting in inventory but already has a broad offering of furniture, pillows, throws, bathroom accessories, rugs, lighting and small gift items.

“And we have a lot of wall decor: mirrors, artwork, canvasses, clocks,” Raade said. “We offer a lot, but I’d like to add more – maybe more colorful things because we have a lot of neutrals. We’ll have more throws, pillows, candles, something small you can put on your coffee table.”

The store will add new inventory weekly to keep it fresh for frequent shoppers, she added.

“I’d like to have higher-end things but also affordable things for people my age shopping down here in their 20s,” she said, adding that she also will take merchandise requests and attempt to source products for shoppers.

She plans on a spring grand opening, but even with just a few days in the store, business has been coming.

“A lot of people come in that are going down to Severance (Brewing Co.) or the (La Luna) Cafe,” she said. “I’ve been surprised how busy it was … so that’s been fun.”

Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. They could adjust based on business and seasonality.

Layered Elements also sells online at layeredelements.com, where the website includes an option for messaging if customers would like Raade to try to source products for them.

“If they’re looking for something and don’t see it, they can message me or message me on Facebook, and I can always look for something specific for them.”