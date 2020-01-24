Stone Group Architects acquires Fargo-area firm

0 shares Share

Jan. 24, 2020

Sioux Falls-based Stone Group Architects has added a firm in the Fargo area.

It acquired Image Group, which offers architecture and interior design services, on Jan. 1. That brings Stone to four offices: Sioux Falls, Sioux City, and Wayzata and Moorhead, Minn.

“The coming together of Stone Group Architects and Image Group just makes sense,” president and CEO Todd Stone said in a statement.

“The two firms have very similar operational philosophies, organizational cultures and client base. We enjoy designing similar facilities, and we both have significant Veterans Affairs design experience. In fact, our firms have worked together on VA projects in the past, and the experience has been good not only for our internal team but the VA also appreciated our work. We are very excited about this transition and our ability to grow in 2020 and beyond.”

Stone Group Architects was founded in 2012 and has been recognized and verified as a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business by the federal government.

It moved to a new office in Sioux Falls last year after renovating the historic former library and fire station at 600 E. Seventh St.

Image Group was founded more than 60 years ago by Richard Moorhead.

“We look forward to providing our clients the same great service in North Dakota and Minnesota while expanding our reach farther south. This provides all of our employees an opportunity to grow – blending our firms is truly a step that will help us be successful far into the future,” he said.