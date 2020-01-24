Fisher Sisters forms independent brokerage

0 shares Share

Jan. 24, 2020

The Fisher Sisters Real Estate team has launched its own brokerage.

Dana Fisher and Danielle Konechne had a longtime affiliation with Ameri/Star Real Estate but left in December to start their own firm.

“Ameri/Star is made up of such an incredible group of people and Realtors, and we appreciate and respect them immensely,” Fisher said in a statement. “They helped us grow as a team, and we can’t thank them enough for their support as we head into this next chapter independently.”

The office is at 6140 S. Lyncrest Ave. in the WaterFall Plaza retail center at 69th Street and Minnesota Avenue. Its seven-person team is fully licensed and includes three full-time real estate agents.

“We wanted to have our entire team licensed to ensure that we can provide the highest level of service to our clients,” Fisher said. “At the end of the day, our clients are our top priority, and because most of us are licensed, we are able to have an all-hands-on-deck approach that our clients appreciate.”

New additions for the brokers will include events, seminars and partnerships designed to bring value to clients and Sioux Falls residents, the owners said.

“This is an exciting time for our team, and we owe a lot to our clients who have let us into their lives and homes,” Konechne said. “We look forward to continuing to serve them and providing even more value as we move forward.”