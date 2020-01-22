Jewelry business to add downtown location

59 shares Share

Jan. 22, 2020

Jewelry business BluMoon Designs is expanding to downtown Sioux Falls.

Owner Amy Balster has leased space in the marketplace of the Jones421 Building at 421 N. Phillips Ave. It previously was children’s clothing and toy store Corduroy & Pixie Dust, which still has a location in Dell Rapids.

Balster grew up making jewelry with her mom and got back into craft shows as her own children grew up. She has been a frequent maker at 605 Made events and the Sidewalk Arts Festival.

“I was looking for a hobby to keep me busy, so I started my jewelry business again, and it’s grown into a lot more than a hobby,” she said.

In response to requests from customers, she opened a space last September inside the 518 Marketplace in Harrisburg. She plans to keep selling from there along with the new downtown Sioux Falls store.

“I carry my jewelry and try to purchase as much as I can from makers, so the focus is on handcrafted, and I supplement with some sourced products,” she said, adding her own pieces are “something that’s unique but simple for everyday wear, made primarily with resin, different metals and leather.”

The Jones421 Building gave her a similar marketplace feel as she has experienced in Harrisburg, she said.

“I really just love the feel,” she said. “It still has that same environment and collaborative feel, and I love being able to partner with businesses, and the building is gorgeous. I love the excitement going on with the development down at that end with Levitt at the Falls and the potential Sioux Steel building.”

Her plan is to open the store in April.