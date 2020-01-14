Comings & Goings

33 shares Share

Jan. 14, 2020 Here’s a look at recent changes in the business landscape in the Sioux Falls area.

Holz Haus Furniture has closed. The retailer, which specialized in Amish-crafted pieces, had been open for 13 years. Simple Floors has moved into the location at 3400 S. Sheldon Lane.

The QuickHealth Urgent Care Clinic and Any Lab Test Now sites at 85th and Louise and at 26th and Cleveland are closed, but a new location for the medical testing services appears to be in the works under new ownership. Patrick Heitkamp opened his first Any Lab Test Now franchise location in 2012 and expanded into independent urgent care services in 2017, opening both clinics that year.

The city’s only veterinary clinic with a 24-hour emergency department plans to nearly double in size. All City Pet Care Veterinary Emergency Hospital will expand to 7,800 square feet as it moves into adjacent vacant space that used to be a salon and a dental office in the retail center at 3508 S. Minnesota Ave.

After a fire destroyed its landmark home, the Spink Cafe is relocating and getting a new name. Owners Sam and Rhonda Otten are leasing the former American Legion building on Main Street in Elk Point, 15 miles south of Spink. The new venture will be called Spink Family Restaurant. It’s possible that remodeling work will be completed in time for the cafe to open in February.

Handy Man Home Remodeling Center has moved back into its location at 910 E. 10th St. after a storm caused significant damage in September. The retailer, which specializes in kitchen and bath projects, temporarily operated out of a building it owns at 1101 S. Cliff Ave.

Amy Stockberger Real Estate has moved into a new office at 610 W. 49th St. that offers expanded services for its past and present clients and the community. In addition to real estate agents, the office houses title services, mortgage lending, insurance and other offerings. Clients have free access to climate-controlled storage units in between moves, and party and tool equipment. A training room is available for rent or for free to nonprofit organizations.

Tom Osborne’s TeamMates mentoring program is coming to the Sioux Falls School District with the help of a grant from the GreatLIFE Cares Foundation. Osborne started the program in 1991 with his wife, Nancy, while he was still coaching football at the University of Nebraska. The mission of the program is to impact the world by inspiring youth to reach their full potential through mentoring. Mentors meet with their mentees one-on-one in school, once a week, during the academic year.

Silverstar Car Wash has purchased Empire Car Wash at 41st and Grange. Silverstar owner Bryan Slama said improvements are coming in the spring to Empire by Silverstar, but Empire’s deep-cleaning services will remain.

Smallcakes Cupcakery & Creamery has closed at Lake Lorraine. The franchise’s new downtown location also closed at the beginning of the year, but that’s expected to be temporary.

Owner John Sweets is putting the finishing touches on West Sioux Kitchen & Venue, which will occupy the southwest corner of the former West Sioux Furniture building that he owns at 2300 W. Madison St. The space will be perfect for events such as birthday parties, baby showers and small weddings, he said. Sweets hopes to use other space in the building to create a co-op for artists to create and sell their work.

A bakery specializing in Guatemalan sweet breads has opened at 919 E. Eighth St. Guatelinda Bakery, which is owned by Sandra and Edwin Besestre, is open daily. In addition to sweet breads, the bakery serves cookies, muffins, and sweet and savory pastries.

Dakota News Now has made its debut as the new name for local news aired on KSFY and KDLT, which are now owned by the same company, Gray Television. The combined newsroom is operating out of the KSFY studio at First Avenue and 12th Street.

West Mall 7 is closed for several weeks while crews repair damage from a fire and remodel the lobby. The movie theater in the Western Mall expects to reopen in early February.

Stensland Family Farms has taken over the concession stand in the Midco Aquatic Center at Spellerberg Park. Winter hours are 4 to 8 p.m. weekdays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Adjustments will be made for holidays and other days when kids aren’t in school.

Gypsy Trading Co. in Brandon is closing its doors Feb. 29. Billy and Ellison Cutrer started the business that sells handcrafted items by local makers and other merchandise in 2015 and expanded to a larger space on Splitrock Boulevard in 2017. Ellison Cutrer said her health issues led to the couple’s decision.

Power Plate Meals has set its opening date. The North Dakota-based prepared-meal service will open Jan. 27 in the former Eat Fit Go space at 57th and Louise.

Prairie Rehabilitation has opened its fourth location in Sioux Falls. The newest clinic for physical therapy and other services is at 5150 E. 57th St. Prairie Rehabilitation also has sites in Sioux Falls-area towns and Minnesota.