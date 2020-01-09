Guatemalan bakery opens this week

0 shares Share

Jan. 9, 2020

A bakery specializing in Guatemalan sweet breads opens Saturday on East Eighth Street.

Guatelinda Bakery owners Edwin and Sandra Besestre have completely remodeled the former tax preparation office at 919 E. Eighth St.

The bakery will start with hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, said Sandra Besestre, who will be baking every day. Edwin Besestre will help, eventually returning to work in construction, he said.

In addition to sweet breads, the bakery will serve cookies, muffins, and sweet and savory pastries.

Sanda Besestre’s father and grandfather were bakers in Guatemala. The Besestres started making baked goods for their family and sharing with friends. “People started noticing they like it,” Edwin Besestre said.

Last year, the couple, who immigrated to the U.S. more than 30 years ago and have been in Sioux Falls for 16 years, began pursuing their dream of opening a bakery.

Customers will help themselves to baked goods in cases along the wall, with tags indicating the different items: conchas, gusanos, royal, batiola, Frances, tostadas and more. Because of the small space, there will be only a couple of spots where customers will be able to sit and eat while looking out the large front windows.

Guatelinda, which translates to “beautiful Guatemala,” eventually will serve Guatemalan coffee, the Besestres said. The bakery will have hot chocolate and other Hispanic beverages and will stock candies that are popular in Mexico and Central American counties.