Handy Man reopens in location damaged by high winds

Jan. 2, 2020

Handy Man Home Remodeling Center has moved back to its East 10th Street location after a storm caused significant damage in September.

The store at 910 E. 10th St. has been rebuilt from top to bottom inside, with all new finishes.

Handy Man temporarily operated out of a building it owns at 1101 S. Cliff Ave., which was where it did business for about four decades beginning in the 1950s.

Inventory space was limited in the temporary location, but the newly finished store is getting stocked.

Owner Steve Swenson said renovations are still wrapping up but are expected to be done in the next few days.