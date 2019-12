0 shares Share

Dec. 30, 2019

Holz Haus Furniture has gone out of business.

The furniture retailer, which specialized in Amish-crafted pieces, opened in Sioux Falls 13 years ago.

The inventory was sold at an auction earlier this month.

Simple Floors is moving from 1110 W. 41st St. to the former Holz Haus location at 3400 S. Sheldon Lane. It will be open in the new space Jan. 2