All City Pet Care south location to start major expansion

Dec. 31, 2019

The city’s only veterinary clinic with a 24-hour emergency department plans to nearly double in size.

All City Pet Care Veterinary Emergency Hospital will start construction on an expansion early next year at 3508 S. Minnesota Ave.

“We’re capped out,” hospital manager Collin Donley said. “In the last five years, it’s really, really grown.”

The 4,500-square-foot animal hospital and clinic will expand to 7,800 square feet as it moves into adjacent vacant space that used to be a salon and a dental office in the retail center.

The larger space will allow All City to go from six to 10 exam rooms and feature an expanded area for dental cleanings and surgeries.

“This should be way easier for clients to get in and schedule. We’ll be able to do more and faster,” Donley said. “We’ll have a lot bigger surgery area. Fingers crossed, we’ve put in the budget that we’d like to buy a CT because we’d like to up the care with a lot bigger surgical suite and a lot more state-of-the-art equipment.”

The emergency room, which operates 24 hours a day, also will have more space, including for pet patients who stay overnight.

“The animals will be a lot more spread out and less stressed and have nicer kenneling,” Donley said. “We’ll have runs with a glass door so they have more room, with a drain in there, so that’s exciting.”

There also is a separate area for grooming that will have its own exit when the project is done.

“We’re hoping to swing hammers by the end of January or early February,” Donley said, adding all services will remain open throughout the project, which is scheduled to be done this coming summer.

The exterior also will be updated, he added, “and we’ll have a yard where we can take pets out because Minnesota (Avenue) is pretty busy.”

All City has 45 employees at its south location, including 13 veterinarians. Donley said much of the growth has tracked with the city’s population.

“Sioux Falls is growing. It’s booming,” he said. “There are a lot of people moving in.”