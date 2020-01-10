Stensland Family Farms takes over concessions at Midco Aquatic Center

0 shares Share

Jan. 10, 2020

Fans of Stensland Family Farms ice cream can find treats now inside the Midco Aquatic Center.

Starting today, the dairy farm and creamery near Larchwood, Iowa, is running the concession stand at the city of Sioux Falls’ indoor swimming pool at Spellerberg Park. It’s the second city-operated location for Stensland, which has the contract for Falls Overlook Cafe at Falls Park.

The business also has two retail stores in Sioux Falls.

The new location at 25th Street and Western Avenue provides another convenient spot for customers to enjoy Stensland ice cream, said Leah Moller, a family owner who manages retail operations and marketing.

“I don’t think a lot of people realize that. You can just pop in and get ice cream. You don’t have to pay an entrance fee or go into the swim area,” she said. “There’s a great seating area too.”

In addition to ice cream in cups and cones, customers can get sundaes and floats. The dipping case is stocked with 12 flavors.

The concession stand also sells drinks and snacks such as popcorn, pretzels and nachos, Moller said.

Winter hours for Stensland at Midco Aquatic Center are 4 to 8 p.m. weekdays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Adjustments will be made for holidays and other days when kids aren’t in school, Moeller said. Today, for example, the concession stand opened at 11 a.m.