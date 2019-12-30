Medical businesses close; new owner might be coming for testing services

0 shares Share

Dec. 30, 2019

The QuickHealth Urgent Care Clinic and Any Lab Test Now sites in Sioux Falls are closed, but a new location for the medical testing services appears to be in the works under new ownership.

Patrick Heitkamp opened his first Any Lab Test Now franchise location in 2012 and expanded into independent urgent care services in 2017, opening both clinics that year. He could not be reached for comment.

A sign on the door at the former clinic and lab site at 26th Street and Cleveland Avenue reads: “We apologize for the inconvenience. We are currently closed to facilitate moving. We are in the process of consolidating operations under new ownership to improve our services. More updates will be released when available.”

The owners of the 3,300-square-foot building are looking for a new tenant. The building is co-listed with NAI Sioux Falls and Applause Real Estate.

The business’ south location, which was in a retail center at 85th Street and Louise Avenue, closed Dec. 6, according to a sign on the door. That message directs Any Lab Test Now customers to the east-side location.

The QuickHealth Urgent Care Clinic sites are permanently closed, according to the company’s Facebook page.