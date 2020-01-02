Amy Stockberger Real Estate offers ‘one roof solution’ in new office

273 shares Share

Jan. 2, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by Amy Stockberger Real Estate.

The new office for Amy Stockberger Real Estate is unlike any other in Sioux Falls – and possibly even nationwide.

“Our ‘one roof solution’ goal is to have as much as possible under one roof for our clients – to save them as much time, money and stress as possible,” Amy Stockberger said.

And the new office delivers. Located in the area of 49th Street and Minnesota Avenue at 610 W. 49th St., it’s designed for Stockberger’s growing independent brokerage team, thousands of clients past and present, and the community as a whole.

“We’ve incorporated so many in-house services at our new location,” she said. “We can’t wait to serve even more clients here.”

A ribbon-cutting will be held at 4:30 p.m Monday, with an open house going until 6:30 p.m.

While the new location functions as a traditional office with space for Stockberger’s team of 17 agents and 10 full-time staff, it also houses a wide range of services for clients. In addition to meeting with their real estate agents here, clients will be able to access:

In-house title insurance services.

Mortgage lending courtesy of Kyle Swiden at Plains Commerce Bank.

Insurance courtesy of Josh Messner of Providence Financial.

Property management services courtesy of Brent Zomer of Real Property Management.

Interior design and staging courtesy of Janelle Carda of JainyLane.

In-house builder BH Custom Homes.

“Our in-house partners will give our clients the same legendary service we do,” Stockberger said.

The new space also includes 30 climate-controlled storage units, which clients can use for free for a month in between moves.

There’s dedicated space for kids too.

“Real estate is often not very fun for children, so we have a kids’ conference room with a play area, TV, toys, game consoles and a space for them to be when mom and dad are working with a Realtor,” Stockberger said.

The public is invited to use the space as well. Coffee and espresso are free for first responders, and a training room is available for rent or for free to nonprofits.

“We want to thank them for their great work, and the space is set up really well for it,” Stockberger said. “You’ll also notice our listings are visible everywhere in the building. One side of the training room is a TV wall, and our listings are constantly displaying on it. We have a feature wall in the lobby and even listings advertised in the bathrooms — the goal is to have as many eyeballs on our listings as possible.”

The new space also builds on Stockberger’s approach to offering clients benefits for life. Those include:

Free moving trucks and supplies

Amy Stockberger Real Estate provides two moving trucks, an enclosed trailer, open trailer, as well as boxes and other moving supplies to help save money and stress for its clients.

Moving concierge

Clients can access a moving concierge to help with things such as address changes, utility transfers and new driver’s licenses.

Discount center

Stockberger belongs to a discount program that offers clients 20 percent to 70 percent off more than 100,000 name-brand retailers and tickets to sporting events, concerts and other attractions.

Party and tool equipment

Need a ladder? A wheelbarrow or tree branch trimmer? If you’re doing work around the house, stop by Stockberger’s office first and save tons of time and money on tools and equipment.

Same thing if you’re hosting a party. All clients, past and present, can borrow bounce houses, popcorn machines, banquet tables and chairs, a commercial grade food warmer and much more.

“With our new office, clients can pick those things up right in our garage attached to the building,” Stockberger said. “Anything you would need before, during and after homeownership is there for our clients to use for free.”

Other unique elements of Amy Stockberger Real Estate include a guarantee to buy your home if it doesn’t sell in 89 days and an instant-offer program, where sellers can avoid listing the home and receive an automatic offer in five days, with closing in two weeks.

“It maximizes convenience,” she said. “It’s very appealing for a homeowner that just wants to get the house sold without the hassle of getting their home ready prior to going on the market.”

Stockberger, who began her real estate career in 2000, launched her independent brokerage with her husband, Adam, in the spring of 2019. Her former office was at 3220 S. Western Ave.

“The transition has been amazing. I think the community and our clients have really supported us, which has allowed us to help our agents even more, which helps our clients even more,” she said.

The new office is set up with room to grow, she added, although the plan is to add agents slowly with a focus on culture fit.

“The building is reflective of constant, positive, motivational pushes everywhere for the agents, as well as a family atmosphere,” she said.

The lunch room has a living room area for relaxing together along with gaming consoles, a pingpong table, family-style eating space and even a kegerator.

“We’re in the business of growing people, and we want our people to be super successful. We want to continue our positive culture and keep staying at the top of our industry,” Stockberger said.

“We are really pleased with our 2019 and are very, very confident that 2020 will be just as abundant. Our ‘one roof solution’ is really resonating, and we’re excited to see how many more people we can help.”

To learn more about Amy Stockberger Real Estate, stop by the new office anytime or visit amystockberger.com.