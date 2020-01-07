Silverstar buys Empire Car Wash

570 shares Share

Jan. 7, 2020

Silverstar Car Wash has purchased longtime Empire Car Wash, known for its interior cleaning services.

Silverstar owner Bryan Slama said improvements are coming to Empire by Silverstar at 41st Street and Grange Avenue, but Empire’s deep-cleaning services will remain.

“We recognize that sometimes you have the time to allow us to clean the inside of your vehicle, and sometimes you need the speed and quality of having your neighborhood Silverstar clean your vehicle,” Slama said.

When Silverstar took over the locally owned car wash in early December, Empire had 50 employees.

“We kept everyone onboard and just continued to run it as is,” Slama said. “We’re just kind of gradually making improvements and making it more efficient for customers.”

In the spring, Silverstar plans to start an extensive remodel of the car wash, including equipment upgrades. Empire opened in 1988.

“Right now, as we are going through the redesign process, we are listening to our existing members and customers as to the best way to integrate Empire Car Wash into our current business model,” he said. “So far, we have received great feedback from our Empire Car Wash customers. As a result of these conversations, this week we began the rollout of our All Access Pass, which gives unlimited washes at Empire and all Silverstar locations.”

The new pass costs $60 a month. Members will get unlimited $40 Empire washes and unlimited $16 Silverstar washes.

“With this All Access Pass, you get the best of both worlds,” Slama said. “You get the personal touch of the deep cleaning we do for you at Empire Car Wash, combined with the speed and convenience you get at any of our six Sioux Falls locations.”

Silverstar’s sixth location opened in September 2019 on 85th Street west of Minnesota Avenue. The business is looking for more locations in Sioux Falls and will open four car washes in Sioux City this year. It has land for two locations in Brookings.