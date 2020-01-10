Gypsy Trading Co. to close after five years

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Jan. 10, 2020

A Brandon business that sells handcrafted items by local makers and other merchandise is closing.

Gypsy Trading Co.’s final day will be Feb. 29. Billy and Ellison Cutrer started the business in August 2015 in Brandon and expanded to a larger space on Splitrock Boulevard in 2017.

In a Facebook post, Ellison Cutrer said her health issues led to the couple’s decision.

“We feel it’s best for me to take care of that and to be more present in our family life,” she wrote. “Gypsy has been a dream of mine and I am so blessed that all of you helped me fulfill this dream.”

The store is in a retail center that the Cutrers built. It also includes Beautique, Sassy Nails & Spa and the new Kingbird Coffee Shop, which the couple also owns.

“I have already made arrangements to help Billy in the coffee shop and with other organizations in Brandon,” Cutrer wrote.

“I still plan on doing McHardy Market, and depending on my health, we’ve talked about pop-up shops. I’ll never quit being a junker — it’s in my heart and soul — I just won’t have a storefront to sell in.”

In an interview, Cutrer said she won’t start a going-out-of-business sale until February, giving vendors have a chance to pull their merchandise first. More than 40 makers have items in the store. She expects to maintain regular store hours through January and start cutting back in February as inventory and fixtures are sold off.

Gift cards can be used or refunded before Feb. 29.