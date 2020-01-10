West Mall 7 to be closed for several weeks after fire damage

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Jan. 10, 2020

The movie theater in the Western Mall will be closed for several weeks while crews repair damage from a fire.

West Mall 7’s lobby was damaged after a rooftop heating unit started on fire Jan. 5. Initially, the theater expected to be closed for a few days, but the extent of the restoration work has expanded the timeline.

“The extent of this project means that we must remain closed for several weeks while the work is done,” the theater posted on its Facebook page. “At this time, we expect to reopen with a full schedule of movies in early February.”

The theater is getting a new heating and cooling system on the roof and new duct work and ceiling tile in the lobby. Owner Todd Frager decided to also update the lobby with new carpet and digital signs, and make other improvements.