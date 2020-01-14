EmBe seeks help after damage to its vehicles

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Jan. 14, 2020

EmBe has been scrambling for a month to transport kids after someone disabled four vans and a bus in its parking lot. And now, the nonprofit is hoping donors step in to cover unexpected costs.

The incident happened, fittingly, on Friday, Dec. 13, in the parking lot of EmBe’s location near 69th Street and Louise Avenue.

EmBe uses the vehicles to safely carry children on field trips, to transport them to EmBe for care and to support programs such as First Lego League, Girls on the Run and swimming.

EmBe’s bus was purchased in 2015.

Someone stole the vehicles’ catalytic converters, which took them all out of service. The vans were repairable, but the bus was not, which created an unexpected expense.

The timing couldn’t have been worse, leaving EmBe without a way to transport children during holidays that typically are filled with extra activities and more children cared for when school is out, CEO Karen Lundquist said.

As EmBe works to identify a replacement vehicle, it means reallocating financial resources and being creative about transportation, she added.

“It’s difficult for me to imagine someone targeting organizations that provide child care,” she said. “We’re always prepared for the unexpected, but this kind of malicious and needless action is incredibly disappointing.”

If you would like to consider making a donation to assist EmBe with these unexpected expenses, click here.