Spink Cafe to reopen in Elk Point

Jan. 2, 2020

After a fire destroyed its landmark home, the Spink Cafe is relocating and getting a new name.

Owners Sam and Rhonda Otten are leasing the former American Legion building on Main Street in Elk Point, 15 miles south of Spink. The new venture will be called Spink Family Restaurant.

“We’ve started painting and cleaning today,” said Kari Tripp, the cafe’s front-end manager.

“We know this won’t be the same, but as one of our followers, Nils, said, like a phoenix rising from the ashes, we are coming back bigger, better and stronger.”

The fire Nov. 10 left the historic general store in Spink standing, but insurance adjusters have determined it was a total loss.

“At this time, we are still undecided as to what we want to do at that location. This is just the best option at this time,” Tripp said of reopening in Elk Point.

She isn’t sure how long the remodeling work will take but said it’s possible the cafe might reopen in February.

A neighboring antique store has been using part of the space, so a door between the two will need to be closed off, Tripp said. Most recently, the site had been Bump N’ Sam’s, a pub that closed in 2014 but reopened in 2018 just down the block.

There are two dining areas in the building, one with a full bar, so “it’s probably a little bigger than the old place,” she said.

The Ottens haven’t decided yet if the menu or hours will change.

“We’re still thinking,” Tripp said. “No real decisions have been made. We’re going to get things cleaned up and situated and go from there.”