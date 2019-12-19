Restaurant Roundup: Free taco bar, solstice taco ride, new happy hour

0 shares Share

Dec. 19, 2019

The Barrel House is celebrating its third anniversary today with a free taco bar from 5 to 8 p.m. and live music from 8 to 10 p.m. For every beer sold from a select list, the restaurant will donate a pound of food to Feeding the Hungry.

Severance Brewing Co. is hosting a free pizza party Monday night. Stop by the brewery in The Cascade on North Phillips from 5 to 7 p.m. for slices from neighboring La Luna Cafe. Watch Monday Night Football, and drink a pint or two.

Taco Rides typically are held in the summer, but adventurous sorts can join The Solstice Taco on Saturday. Bicycle riders will leave at 9 a.m. from the Falls Park Farmers Market site, ending up at El Tapatio Mexican Restaurant in Brandon. Get the details here.

Want more of an experience to drinking a craft beer? Head out to A Homestead Brew near Valley Springs on Saturday for a “beer branding.” The crew will build a bonfire and then put a fired stainless steel rod into a customer’s beer, which caramelizes it and “changes the flavor into something new and spectacular.” The event will be from 2 to 9 p.m.

Breadico, which no longer has a retail storefront of its own, is having a pop-up shop for Christmas breads from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday in Plum’s Cooking Co. at the 8th & Railroad Center. Customers can place orders through 4 p.m. Sunday by calling Plum’s. A limited amount also will be available for shoppers who drop in that day. See the menu by clicking here.

A beer and pizza happy hour sounds like a perfect pairing. Papa Woody’s Wood Fired Pizza in the Jones421 Building downtown has created just that. From 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, get $1 off all beers, $1 off all pizzas and half-priced appetizers.

R Wine Bar on East Eighth Street has a new menu featuring several shareable plates, three pastas and two entrees. There also are salads and desserts. Check it out here. Owner Ricarrdo Tarabelsi said the Pappardelle Bolognese and the Pasta al Limone have been very popular. The restaurant and wine bar opens at 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Your Elf on the Shelf can appear with a miniature box of elf “doughnuts” from Flyboy Donuts. The miniature box is $3.99 and can be ordered online at flyboydonuts.com along with holiday-decorated doughnuts, gift cards and containers of sprinkles, frosting and Cheerios so kids can make their own elf doughnuts.

The crew at Erbert & Gerbert’s is back to its hilarious daily Elf on the Shelf social media posts. Candy’s little brother, Cane, showed up this year too at the restaurant on Louise Avenue. Here’s a favorite.

Ode to Food & Drinks has created VIP Dates for a Year gift packages that come with six or 12 dates. The packages include a range of outings from brunch to happy hour and Valentine’s Day to a birthday dinner.

Buffalo Wild Wings is offering a BOGO deal on boneless wings through Friday.

Cluckin’ Good Chicken & BBQ stopped serving breakfast when it made the move from the old Bob’s Café spot to East 10th Street, but every Christmas morning it serves a special charity breakfast. Feast on pancakes and sausage with orange juice and coffee from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. Take-out also is available. Donations go to Catholic Youth Mission.

To celebrate the release of “Star Wars – The Rise of Skywalker” today, Lupulin Brewing Co., which is next to Century Stadium 14 and XD movie theater, is releasing a new beer each day through Sunday. Check out the list here.

Lupulin also will have its first release of a locally brewed beer Monday. The Minnesota-based brewery, which took over Hydra Beer Co., will tap Gush, a dragon fruit and passion fruit kettle sour. Brewer Matt Schiller decided to hold off on Baked, the first beer that he started in Sioux Falls. He’s putting that into maple syrup bourbon barrels to let it age.

Stop by Crooked Pint Ale House through Friday wearing an ugly Christmas sweater, and get a free pint of beer of your choice. Customers also can have their photo taken and posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page, and the person with the most likes by Dec. 27 will win a $100 gift card. Here’s last year’s winner in all her llama glory.

Several bars are having ugly sweater Christmas parties this weekend. Here are a few we found:

The BarCode Bar & Grill: Friday. Tables for beer pong and tippy cup, dart boards, karaoke starts at 9 p.m.

Friday. Tables for beer pong and tippy cup, dart boards, karaoke starts at 9 p.m. Blue Rock Bar & Grill: Friday from 8 p.m. to midnight. Show your receipt to be entered into a drawing for prizes.

Friday from 8 p.m. to midnight. Show your receipt to be entered into a drawing for prizes. Buffalo Ridge Brewing Project in Hartford: Friday. Beer special if you’re dressed festively, live music with 6 Feet Over starting at 6 p.m., prizes for best dressed at 10 p.m.

in Hartford: Friday. Beer special if you’re dressed festively, live music with 6 Feet Over starting at 6 p.m., prizes for best dressed at 10 p.m. The 18 th Amendment: Saturday. Live DJ at 10 p.m., drink specials, gift card for the ugliest sweater.

Saturday. Live DJ at 10 p.m., drink specials, gift card for the ugliest sweater. The Attic Bar & Grill: Saturday. Guilty Pleasurers Orchestra starts at 8 p.m.

Saturday. Guilty Pleasurers Orchestra starts at 8 p.m. Bigs Bar: Saturday at 8 p.m. Annual Krampus Jollies and Jams charity show with local musicians.

Saturday at 8 p.m. Annual Krampus Jollies and Jams charity show with local musicians. Club David: Saturday from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Ugly Sweater Dance Party. Top three sweaters win bar tabs.

Saturday from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Ugly Sweater Dance Party. Top three sweaters win bar tabs. Top Hat Bar: Saturday from 9 p.m. to close. $100 gift certificate for “whoever dresses up the best,” $50 for second place.

Saturday from 9 p.m. to close. $100 gift certificate for “whoever dresses up the best,” $50 for second place. Woody’s Pub & Grill: Saturday. Party kicks off at 8 p.m., drawing at midnight with $100 gift card and trophy to the best ugly sweater and participation prizes.

Here are other recent restaurant updates.