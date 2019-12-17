Trolley ice cream truck is for sale

42 shares Share

Dec. 17, 2019

A Brandon-based ice cream truck that’s an actual 26-foot-long trolley is for sale.

Tony and Kelli Ritter are selling The Tasty Trolley, which serves more than 40 flavors of soft-serve ice cream and entrees such as walking tacos, hot dogs and super nachos.

“It’s just time,” Kelli Ritter said. “I want my summers back, and I found a job working from home, and with three little ones, it’s just time. I’ll miss it. It was a tough decision.”

The Ritters bought the trolley in 2016 from Tony’s father, who had been operating it for about four years in the Clark area.

“We were out every weekend and randomly during the week doing lunches,” Ritter said. “We’ve got our name out there.”

The trolley’s motor is newer and has 55,000 miles on it, she said.

“Pretty much everything is brand-new,” Ritter said. “We got a new refrigerator last year. The ice cream machine, which is soft-serve, that runs about $20,000, and we just got that overhauled. We’ve got a hood, so if anyone wants to put a grill in they can. … It’s a turnkey business; they could go out next week with it.”

Ritter hasn’t booked any future private events, such as graduation parties and wedding receptions, but many public events are already lined up for next year.

If they don’t find a buyer by the time warmer weather returns, “I would probably just pick it back up and do what I had to do,” she said.

Anyone interested in the trolley can reach Ritter at 605-370-7863.