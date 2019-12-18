Ruby Tuesday undergoes major transformation

0 shares Share

Dec. 18, 2019

Ruby Tuesday’s major makeover has been completed.

Everything is new from the flooring and the seating to the lighting and the decor in the restaurant at 2425 S. Shirley Ave.

The space also has been reconfigured. The bar moved from the center of the space to the south wall.

The salad bar has been relocated from the entrance to a spot that’s between the two dining areas.

The restaurant still can seat 250 customers.

Franchise owner Dakota Cuisine was able to keep the restaurant open during the remodeling project, with most of the work done at night. The space has been updated a couple of times in its 16 years, but this was the first extensive renovation.

The exterior was updated last year.

Here’s a before-and-after look at the work: