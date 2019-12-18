N.D. prepared-meal business to expand to Sioux Falls

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Dec. 18, 2019

A North Dakota couple who started their prepared-meal company almost four years ago will open a Sioux Falls store next month – their ninth location and first in South Dakota.

“Our biggest thing is that they are healthy (meals), clean, simple ingredients,” said Haylee Houkom, who owns West Fargo-based Power Plate Meals with her husband, Seth. “We make everything from scratch, pattying burgers, making our own sauces and seasonings. The whole meal has that homemade feel.”

The store will be at 3509 W. 57th St. in the former Eat Fit Go space that closed earlier this month. The Omaha-based prepared-meal company beat Sioux Falls to the market when it opened three years ago.

“We wanted that to be our third store,” Seth Houkom said. “We got beat there by Eat Fit Go. That’s why we went to Fargo instead. We’re excited to be there finally.”

The Houkoms had been planning to put a store in Sioux Falls next summer but fast-tracked the opening once they learned the Eat Fit Go location was available.

The meals for all Power Plate locations – five in North Dakota and three in Minnesota – are made in a central kitchen in West Fargo and delivered to the sites four times a week.

“We only run one menu for two weeks, and then we completely change that menu,” Haylee Houkom said. “We’re constantly changing (offerings) and bringing back favorites.”

Options include breakfast meals, lunch and dinner entrees, salads, soups and treats. Entrees come in one size and range from 250 to 450 calories, depending on the ingredients. Prices range from $7.29 to $9.99. A freezer section will feature meals for $7.

Current offerings include options such as an apple walnut chicken salad, asparagus gouda stuffed chicken, tater tot hot dish, beef and broccoli, and salmon cakes.

“There are no minimum requirements,” Houkom said of purchases. “You can grab one or as many as you like.”

The store will be open daily.

Power Plate is offering an introductory special for customers in the Sioux Falls area. They can order a minimum of four meals online and have them shipped to their homes for free. The entrees will be cooked, frozen and then shipped in insulated packs with ice with one-day UPS delivery.