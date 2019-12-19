Ready to ‘wine’ down 2019? Here’s what you need to know

0 shares Share

Dec. 19, 2019

This paid piece is sponsored by Wine Time on Main.

From terrific values by the glass or for gifts to a New Year’s Eve celebration that needs to get on your calendar, December brings tons of reasons to pay a visit to Wine Time on Main.

NYE before dark

Wine Time has a can’t-miss event coming up Dec. 31 that can fit into practically anyone’s plans.

From 3 to 8 p.m., stop in for champagne flights paired with specialty cheeses, meats and champagne snacks.

“We’re calling it ‘catching an early flight to avoid the red eye,’” owner Bob Novak said. “If you’ve got dinner plans, you can come have some champagne first, or if you want to not fight the crowd, you can come in early and call it a night by 8 p.m.”

The flights range from $24 to $38, which includes food. No registration is required.

After 8 p.m., Wine Time will offer 20 percent off all regular-priced wines, so you can ring in the new year with your bottle of choice until midnight.

Special values

Give some terrific gifts while giving back with Wine Time’s gift baskets. Proceeds from a portion of each one sold will be donated to the Children’s Home Society of South Dakota this holiday season.

“We always got some gift baskets ready to go, even if you need one right up until Dec. 23,” Novak said. “You can choose a pre-made basket, or we can easily work with you to customize one.”

Do you have a wine lover on your Christmas list? Consider a Coravin. These wine preservation openers allow you to open a bottle without removing the cork, eliminating oxidation and allowing you to enjoy your bottle the next time as though it were essentially unopened. They are 30 percent off until Christmas Eve, which means you can pick one up for less than $150.

“We get a lot of positive feedback on these from customers,” Novak said. “They’re great for when you just want one glass and want to preserve the rest of the bottle or maybe when you’ve already shared a bottle but want just one more glass from the next one.”

And grab a glass of wine during your holiday shopping, dining and entertainment with great discounts from 3 to 6 p.m. weekdays, including options to build your own flight. On Tuesdays, half-price bottle night gives you reason to stop in and share an old favorite or try something new.

Free parking

Yes, you read that right. Wine Time on Main is downtown and offers free – even covered – parking.

Enter the Washington Square parking ramp off 12th Street and park for free on the first floor any time, any day.

“After 5 p.m., I also encourage people to park on the second floor, which is free,” Novak said. “You can take the elevator down and never have to go outside. If you park on first floor, you’ll briefly walk outside to get into Wine Time, but you can leave through a back door and not have to go back out until you’re in your vehicle and on your way.”

Looking ahead

Pass the time between Christmas and New Year’s with live music at Wine Time on Dec. 28, featuring Elisabeth Hunstad.

And watch for the first Wine 101 education event of 2020 coming up Jan. 6 and featuring wines from Spain and Portugal. Wine Time sends an email when registration opens. To get on the list, visit winetimeonmain.com and sign up.

Note: Wine Time on Main will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.