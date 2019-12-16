Josiah’s selling to new local owners

442 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Dec. 16, 2019

Josiah’s Coffeehouse, Cafe & Bakery will have new owners to start the new year.

Founders Steve Hildebrand and Mike Pierce are selling to Kibbi McCormick, who serves as director of operations for The Original Pancake House, and Tom Pepper, who also has a background in the area restaurant industry.

Josiah’s began in 2012 and moved to its current location at 104 W. 12th St. in 2018.

Pierce is approaching full retirement age, and Hildebrand wants to spend more time working on his newly formed Promising Futures Fund nonprofit, which supports kids in need in the Sioux Falls School District.

“We are excited about this team – and they are ready to step in and take ownership with the same commitment to great food, great coffee and great service,” Hildebrand said in a Facebook post. “Kibbi tells us not to expect any major changes, that she loves what we’ve created, and she knows our guests love it too.”

Josiah’s has emphasized quality and worked to create a sense of community, Hildebrand added.

“Mike and I are very proud of what we’ve built and the impact we’ve had,” he said.

“We’ve seen it all at Josiah’s – first dates, engagements, weddings, business deals, family gatherings, deep discussions amongst friends. We’ve watched pregnancies develop into infants and watched so many kids grow up. We’ve listened and learned from you and we’ve enjoyed so many great stories that you shared with us.”

Here’s the rest of the statement:

“When we think of all the wonderful people who have walked through our doors and the friendships we have made – that’s when emotions run high. When customers become friends, it’s hard to let go. We hope to see you often, from time-to-time in Josiah’s and all around town. And, we certainly hope you will continue to patronize Josiah’s just as much as you always have.

“As big dog lovers, we will also miss seeing our canine regulars. Duke, Freddie, Cosmo, Spirit, Ginger, Cooper and so many beautiful and loving dogs that get just as excited to see us as we do them.

“We have asked a lot from you over seven years – to support causes that make a difference – and you’ve responded with kindness and generosity. It’s what community is all about.

“We are lucky and blessed to have built a community gathering place and to have played a role in the resurgence of our great downtown.

“We love Josiah’s and the chance we’ve had to serve you and serve our community.”