Creative Surfaces acquires Tea-based vendor

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Dec. 20, 2019

Sioux Falls-based Creative Surfaces has added New Wave Custom Cut & Fab, a custom manufacturing company that was based in Tea.

New Wave, which specializes in laser and water jet cutting, custom forming and certified welding, was founded in 2011 and also has design and engineering capabilities to create one-of-a-kind assemblies.

“New Wave has been a vendor of Creative Surfaces and has continually produced high-quality precision parts, so when we heard the company may be for sale, we certainly wanted to investigate,” controller Matt Kaiser said.

“We had established a great relationship with their co-owners and knew of their expertise and work ethic, so that was a major factor in putting all this together. The business they have built was growing with a great customer base, and the capabilities they have are very complementary across our other business segments.”

The business will continue to operate as normal, and introductions are being made to customers and vendors during the transition, he said.

The acquisition caps a busy year for Creative Surfaces, which has included major projects in Sioux Falls such as the Avera on Louise campus, WilLiquors, McCrossan Boys Ranch Museum, The Cascade downtown and the expansion at Dow Rummel Village.

“We’ve continued our strong relationship with valued customers such as Gold’s Gym, Topgolf and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino this year and have added Vasa Fitness and Hard Rock Cafe to our list of partners,” Kaiser said.

The year also has brought new product development, he added.

“We have brought to market a flexible LED tile that allows us to build LED signs in nearly any geometry, which we are looking to drive growth in our sign division in 2020 and beyond.”