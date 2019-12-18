Camille’s Sidewalk Cafe has new owners

0 shares Share

Dec. 18, 2019

Camille’s Sidewalk Cafe in Sioux Falls has new owners.

Jennifer Erickson and Beth Behal, who opened the franchise at 1216 W. 41st St. 16 years ago, sold the business to Adam and Kayla Wieczorek.

“Although our next steps are uncertain at this point, Jen’s thinking retirement, Beth’s thinking Broadway – there’s sure to be some extended travel and definitely a few more Cubs games,” they wrote in a Facebook post reflecting on their time running the cafe.

“Two gals, a music teacher and an engineer, decided to open a restaurant – sounds like the beginning of a good joke! We didn’t have any experience, but we were willing to work hard, assembled a great team and ended up creating something wonderfully worthwhile.”

The business noted how it has been recognized through the years for hiring workers with disabilities, “but it was really all about finding great staff and focusing on people’s abilities to fill various roles at the cafe and being part of our team. What a great team it has been! We’ve gotten to know our customers and their families and will miss everyone.”

The new owners “are excited to take over the reins,” the statement said.

“They’ll bring a new, younger energy to the cafe and are eager to greet you while they learn about our business. Don’t expect any changes to the menu or the great team at Camille’s – they don’t want to mess with success! Thank you for welcoming us into the community and letting us serve you for the past 16 years.”

Camille’s has more than 30 locations nationwide and in Puerto Rico.