Comings & Goings

Dec. 31, 2019

Here’s a look at recent changes in the business landscape in the Sioux Falls area.

Nordica Warehouses is wrapping up construction on 200,000 square feet of warehouse space in Foundation Park, and it’s already adding 100,000 square feet to meet demand. The business has other smaller warehouses in town, and the plan was to consolidate much of the work at the Sioux Falls Development Foundation industrial park in northwest Sioux Falls. Demand is so strong, however, that for now the satellites are staying.

Josiah’s Coffeehouse, Cafe & Bakery founders Steve Hildebrand and Mike Pierce are selling the downtown restaurant to Kibbi McCormick, who serves as director of operations for The Original Pancake House, and Tom Pepper, who also has a background in the area restaurant industry. The transfer of ownership occurs with the new year.

Camille’s Sidewalk Cafe at 1216 W. 41st St. has new owners. Jennifer Erickson and Beth Behal, who opened the franchise 16 years ago, sold the business to Adam and Kayla Wieczorek.

North Dakota-based Power Plate Meals is expanding to Sioux Falls. The prepared-meal business will take over the location of Eat Fit Go at 3509 W. 57th St., which closed earlier this month. It’s expected to open in January.

Row House has opened at The Bridges at 57th. The franchise location for the boutique indoor rowing fitness center is owned by Michael and Tricia Safranski. The exercise room is filled with a couple dozen rowing machines, and the classes build motivation and camaraderie by having everyone row together on the same stroke.

Signature Cos. has purchased a 180-acre site along Arrowhead Parkway between Dawley Farm Village and Willow Run Golf Course. Owner Clint Ackerman is calling the development Willows Edge and envisions a mix of residential, office and neighborhood retail. He plans to start with starter homes and an apartment complex of 300 to 400 units. Once the property is rezoned, dirt work will begin in the spring in conjunction with the reconstruction of Arrowhead Parkway.

A new co-working and networking center for women called The Kitchen has found a home. The membership business founded by Jen Kolb will be at 4301 S. Racket Drive, the former location of Boutique Jillian. It also will offer child care services and host educational and social events. Kolb hopes to open in February.

Sioux Falls-based Creative Surfaces has purchased New Wave Custom Cut & Fab, a custom manufacturing company in Tea that made precision parts for it. The shop will continue to serve other clients.

The Expedition League, an elite summer college wood bat baseball league, is coming Sioux Falls next year. The team, which hasn’t been named yet, will play at Karras Park at Ronken Field on the Augustana University campus.

The bowling alley in Dell Rapids has a new name, new look and new owner. Steph Bittner bought Dells Bowl & Cafe in the summer and renamed it Pinz. The bowling alley at 320 E. Fourth St. has a new scoring system, a party room, dart room and game room for kids. The cafe is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Pinz is closed Mondays.

The Shoppe has opened in Dell Rapids. The store at 501 E. Fourth St. sells upcycled and repurposed furniture, home decor and gifts. Owners Alice McGinnis, Christi Petersen and Chris Reiff expect to be open about once a month. January’s hours will be 4 to 8 p.m. Jan. 24 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 25.

Eastside Antiques & More is closing Jan. 31 after three years in business. Owner Angie Kramer rents space in the shop at 613 S. Sycamore Ave. to more than 30 vendors.

Shop ‘N Cart has opened its fifth location in Sioux Falls. Owner Dave Grevlos bought the vacant convenience store and gas station at Sixth and West in early 2018. Construction crews gutted most of the building, more than doubled the size to 5,000 square feet, completely redid the exterior and installed new fuel pumps. The site also includes Neon Casino, which has 10 video lottery machines. The casino closes at 2 a.m., but everything else is open 24/7.

GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness and SafeSplash Swim School are partnering to offer an additional location for swim lessons at GreatLIFE’s Woodlake Athletic Club. SafeSplash will continue to offer lessons at its 85th and Minnesota location and will add lessons at Woodlake during peak times on Sunday, Monday and Wednesday.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sioux Empire has ended its affiliation with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America after 25 years. Matches have transitioned to Lutheran Social Services of South Dakota Mentoring Services under a new program called Climb.

The Hy-Vee grocery stores on South Minnesota Avenue and at 26th Street and Sycamore Avenue have completed the changes to their restaurants and food court areas. Renovations will be made at the 26th and Marion Road store in early January.

The former clubhouse for the Beaver Creek Golf Course in Beaver Creek, Minn., has reopened and once again is hosting weddings and other events. SpringBrooke Events, Golf & Grill features a banquet room that can seat more than 400 guests for dinner. There’s a cocktail lounge where guests can mingle, and that space also can be rented for smaller parties. Work will begin to renovate the lower level of the building into a bar and grill with its own kitchen. The lower level also is the area where golfers will check in and rent golf carts. The golf course has been renovated and is expected to open in the summer of 2020. The property is owned by Rick Gourley of Sioux Falls.

Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More has opened at 3505 W. 41st St. Ethan Corbin and his father, Ryan, started as a home-based business called Signature Lettering less than two years ago but turned to a franchise model to better serve their growing customer base. The store features quick turnaround, no setup or design fees, a direct-to-garment printer and two graphic designers. It’s open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Sarah Ekholm has formed Ekholm Team Real Estate. She was a speech therapist for 15 years before beginning a real estate career at Coldwell Banker. Her firm is not affiliated with any other real estate company and works from a virtual office. It includes four other real estate agents: Stephanie Brink, Becky Miller, Leslie Miller and Jennifer Thompson.

Send Comings & Goings news to Jodi@SiouxFalls.Business.