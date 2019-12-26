Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sioux Empire transitions to LSS Mentoring 

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Dec. 26, 2019

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sioux Empire has ended its affiliation with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America after 25 years.

The matches currently supported by BBBS will be supported by Lutheran Social Services of South Dakota Mentoring Services.

“We are proud of our partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America over the last 25 years, and the board did not take this decision lightly,” said Elizabeth Duffy, board president for BBBS of the Sioux Empire.

“Our top priority continues to be the children served by these critical mentoring relationships, and we are confident in the plan to create a custom program with LSS.”

While this change means the organization will no longer use the Big Brothers Big Sisters brand name, it will save on affiliation cost and increased efficiencies for volunteers, staff and families who use mentoring services, the organization said in a statement.

“This change was made with Sioux Falls area kids at the heart of the decision,” Duffy said. “We feel this collaboration makes sense and will create a one-stop shop for people looking to impact youth through mentoring and for families looking to enroll their child in a mentoring program.”

The former Big Brothers Big Sisters program has been renamed Climb, but its mission remains the same. The new program serves youths age 7-14 by matching them with a mentor and allowing them to meet in the community at times that work for both the mentor and youth. Volunteers for all programs must be at least 18 years old and complete an application, screening and training process.

LSS Mentoring Services also offers two other programs – Everyday Heroes and USucceed. The Everyday Heroes program runs in partnership with 12 area school districts and serves more than 1,200 students and volunteers annually. Matches in this program meet once a week at school during the school day. The USucceed Program pairs volunteers with high school students, serving 130 mentors and students each year and requires matches to meet in or out of school for four hours a month.

“There is still a great need for mentors in Sioux Falls,” said Betty Oldenkamp, LSS president. Combined, there are over 400 kids on the waiting list. By joining forces, we hope to make a bigger impact in recruitment and retention of quality mentors.”

For information on mentoring, contact LSS at 605-444-7801.