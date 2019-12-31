DSU Online – where everyone succeeds

0 shares Share

Dec. 31, 2019

This paid piece is sponsored by Dakota State University.

Did you know one-third of college students take at least one course online?

Thanks to the evolution of modern technology and the standard classroom, students now are able to access classes in the comfort of their own home, no matter where they live. And with the many perks an online education comes with, students are discovering just how it can fit into their busy lives.

Online courses allow students of all backgrounds to get an education that is affordable, flexible and convenient. Whether a student is taking care of an elderly parent, living on a military base or just looking to enhance professional skills, an online approach helps them further their learning, advance their career or finish their degree.

“It provides opportunities for those students that are relatively close to campus but with commitments to family, work or numerous other obligations making it nearly impossible to attend on-campus classes. Students can continue their active lifestyle and complete their degree, all without having to quit their job or uproot their family,” said Sarah Rasmussen, director of online education at Dakota State University.

Dakota State, a school with a national reputation for all things tech, strives to provide an education for those near and far.

“Online education provides people access – it is one of the many reasons why DSU has grown,” said Jim Moran, provost and vice president for academic affairs. “We’re able to share our nationally recognized faculty with those who live far from campus and reach those who may not have otherwise known about our fields of expertise.”

With expertise in mind and the ability to choose from many accredited programs, students can access a wide variety of online programs, from undergraduate to doctoral levels in fields such as education, business and technology.

Undergraduate certificates

Cybersecurity

Data analytics

Health care coding

Health information specialist

Information technology management

Technology database management systems

Online secondary education

Graduate certificates

Banking security

Business analytics

Digital humanities

Ethical hacking

Health care data analytics

Information technology

Master’s degrees

Master of Analytics

Master of Business Administration

Master of Health Informatics and Information Management

Master of Science in Computer Science

Master of Science in Educational Technology

Master of Science in Information Systems

* For a full list of online courses, please visit dsu.edu.

And, because DSU strives to ensure that the quality of its online courses is equivalent to on-campus courses, professors are involved in curriculum development, program assessment and teaching.

“Online programs offer DSU faculty and students a shared experience no matter their location,” said Dorine Bennett, dean of the College of Business and Information Systems. “This contributes to course content because of the vast array of student perspectives. It gives ample opportunities for students in the current workforce to make progress toward degree completion, which will further professional advancement.”

Classes also come equipped with a variety of resources, like Desire2Learn (D2L) – a course management system that allows students access to notes, assignments, quizzes and exams. Some courses even use Zoom conferencing, which gives students more personal interaction with their professor.

Courses also are reviewed by a board of professionals, who ensure correct curriculum and relevancy to the current workforce – a huge plus for DSU graduates.

No matter online students’ location or major, DSU makes sure they receive an education that is valuable to them in terms of moving forward in both career and success.

“They’re all DSU students no matter where and how they’re taking courses,” Moran said. “We want to make sure that we’re offering the kind of services that we have for students on campus to those online, whether it be mental health counseling services or adaptations for those with disabilities.”

