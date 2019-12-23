Transformed C-store, gas station opens at Sixth & West

0 shares Share

Dec. 23, 2019

It took longer than owner Dave Grevlos expected, but Shop ‘N Cart’s new location at Sixth Street and West Avenue has opened.

Grevlos bought the vacant convenience store and gas station in early 2018. Construction crews gutted most of the building, more than doubled the size to 5,000 square feet, completely redid the exterior and installed new fuel pumps. The site also includes a casino with 10 video lottery machines.

Shop ‘N Cart, which has a history of more than 50 years in Sioux Falls, leased the location in the early 1990s until 2003, so it’s a homecoming for Grevlos and the company.

“The neighborhood has been so happy that we’re back here,” he said.

And those customers will be stunned by the transformation. In addition to the typical shelves of snacks and candy, they’ll find a few groceries, household products and even diapers and cat food.

Two walls are lined with refrigerated coolers stocking beer, soft drinks and other beverages.

There’s a package liquor section, and a large area with coffee, frozen treats and grab-and-go food.

“Instead of just cooking a pizza and having hot dogs, we’re pretty excited about this product called Heavenly Waffles,” Grevlos said. “It’s a recipe that this chef came up with that’s yogurt-based, so it’s healthy. They are way better than an average waffle.”

The batter for the waffles is made on-site, he said. They’re be served plain or with sausage in the morning, and later in the day, customers can find them topped with chicken strips or chili and cheese.

Another new menu item is a beef brisket burrito, with tortillas also made on-site.

The Sixth and West Shop ‘N Cart is the only one of the five locations with a video lottery casino. Grevlos also owns the standalone Neon Casino on East 10th Street, so he named this one Neon too. For additional security, customers will have to buzz to enter the casino from either its exterior door or the one inside the C-store, he said.

The casino, which serves beer and the same food menu as the C-store, closes at 2 a.m. The rest of the building and the fuel pumps, which carry Phillips 66 gasoline and diesel, are open 24/7.