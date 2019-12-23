GreatLIFE, SafeSplash partner to offer swim lessons

0 shares Share

Dec. 23, 2019

This paid piece is sponsored by GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness.

GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness and SafeSplash Swim School are partnering to offer an additional location for swim lessons at GreatLIFE’s Woodlake Athletic Club.

SafeSplash will continue to offer lessons at its 85th Street and Minnesota Avenue location and will add lessons at Woodlake during peak times on Sunday, Monday and Wednesday.

“It’s really a win-win for both of us,” said Randall Hill, GreatLIFE’s vice president of fitness.

“SafeSplash offers a great program, and we’re excited that we don’t have to close our pool at Woodlake to offer it. We currently have to close the pool to members for our swim lessons, and the SafeSplash curriculum is designed to work without using the entire pool to provide lessons, so space can stay open for members.”

SafeSplash is owned locally by Dan and Christa Sobocinski and is the official swim school provider of USA Swimming, the national governing body for the sport of swimming in the United States.

“We love GreatLIFE and their family-oriented mission,” Dan Sobocinski said. “We believe that swim lessons are a life skill that opens the doorway to a lifetime of water safety, adventure and joy. We partnered with GreatLIFE so local families can enjoy great value and more convenient swim lesson options.”

GreatLIFE members also can take advantage of free on-site child care at Woodlake before or after lessons, Hill added.

“We think it adds a lot of convenience,” he said. “We have members who already can’t wait to get started.”

Lessons will be offered at Woodlake beginning Jan. 12 from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday and from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday.

SafeSplash, the country’s fastest-growing swim school, uses a proven, proprietary learn-to-swim program. The small, personal class teaches kids and adults safety skills and confidence in the water.

