Home in Prairie Hills tops sales report at $1 million

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Dec. 31, 2019

The most expensive home sale for the week of Dec. 9 was $1 million for a 5,100-square-foot house in the Prairie Hills neighborhood in south Sioux Falls.

The half-acre lot sits along a natural greenway. The home features five bedrooms, six baths and a five-stall garage. The lower level has a theater room and a family room with a wet bar.

Our weekly feature sorts through property transfer records in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties to find the 10 most expensive residential sales.

The property transfer information comes from the Minnehaha County Director of Equalization Office and the Lincoln County Register of Deeds Office. Addresses are in Sioux Falls unless noted.

Here’s a look at the top 10 home sales for the week of Dec. 9:

10. 1309 N. Olde Wagon Road, $447,500

9. (tie) 1321 W. Pinewood Circle, $450,000

9. (tie) 1002 Duck Circle, Hartford; $450,000

8. 28546 SD Highway 11, Canton; $465,00

7. 7901 S. Brande Park Circle, $476,000

6. 47191 S. Clubhouse Road, $485,000

5. 2300 W. 95th St., $495,000

4. 9604 W. Dragonfly Drive, $501,000

3. 5405 S. Seabrook Circle, $520,000

2. 27122 467th Ave., Tea; $570,000

1. 2805 W. Leighton Circle, $1 million