Hy-Vee wraps up two food court changes

Third project starts in January

Dec. 27, 2019

Hy-Vee has finished changes to a couple of its Sioux Falls grocery store food court areas, with one more left.

The full-service Market Grille restaurants at the stores on South Minnesota Avenue and at 26th Street and Sycamore Avenue have been converted to Market Grille Express.

Customers can still sit at tables or booths as well as sit at the bar. They walk up to a pay station or self-order kiosk to order breakfast, lunch and dinner items, including burgers, appetizers and The Cheesecake Factory desserts.

Outside the restaurant, Hy-Vee added its Mia Pizza concept, where customers select from a variety of ingredients to create a customized pizza, which is baked in a wood-fired stone oven and ready in six minutes. The pizza dough is made each morning in the Hy-Vee bakery and pressed fresh for each order.

The Sycamore Avenue location also received a hibachi station for build-your-own dishes.

Hy-Vee ramped up its Nori Sushi concept at both stores, so it now has a more prominent look.

The same renovations will be made at the 26th Street and Marion Road store in early January, except for the hibachi station, according to a Hy-Vee spokesperson.