Comings & Goings

Dec. 17, 2019

Here’s a look at recent changes in the business landscape in the Sioux Falls area.

Gordmans has added an Amazon Hub in its store on the campus of The Empire Mall. Amazon customers can use the counter at the store as a pickup spot for their packages.

The downtown Sioux Falls Family YMCA will become the Community Youth Center early next year if enough funds can be raised to buy the building. Craig Lloyd of Lloyd Cos. is leading the fundraising effort to convert the 38,000-square-foot space into a youth center that could offer programming from multiple nonprofits, including the YMCA and the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire.

After three years of providing healthy, grab-and-go meals in Sioux Falls, Eat Fit Go at 3509 W. 57th St. has closed.

Sakura Sushi has opened at Lake Lorraine. It’s a second location for Kam Chung, who also owns Fuji Sushi Express in The Empire Mall. The extensive menu includes soups, salads, appetizers, sushi, sashimi, rolls, tempura, yakisoba, teriyaki, ramen, hibachi and desserts. It’s open daily.

Pre-leasing has started for the new Third Avenue Lofts downtown. There are 64 one-bedroom and 23 two-bedroom apartments. The plan is for residents to begin moving in sometime in early spring. It’s being co-developed by Urban Housing Partners and Legacy Developments and will be managed by Murray Properties.

Sunny’s Pizzeria has opened at 26th and Walts. The restaurant features 15 specialty pizzas, a build-your-own option and a featured pizza of the month. It serves local craft beer on tap and Coke products. Sunny’s is open daily.

A BP gas station, convenience store and retail center are under construction near the Walmart in northwest Sioux Falls. The 1.6-acre site at 60th and Annika is being developed by Vick Patel. There are four spaces available to lease in the remainder of the building.

Jerry Cook has purchased Rehfeld’s Art & Framing in downtown Sioux Falls from Larry Rehfeld. Cook is an artist who has sold his work at the gallery, and he also owns Audio Video Integrations.

JazzFest won’t be held next summer. The Sioux Falls Jazz & Blues Society said it plans to focus resources on educational efforts. In a statement, the organization said it will “evaluate the model for the festival that we remain committed to in the future.” The musical festival was a free event, with revenue coming from donations at the gate, sponsors and fees for parking and vendors.

The Chicago medical company Medcor Inc. has started call center services out of a downtown Sioux Falls office. Medcor offers telephonic triage to workers hurt on the job, serving national clients. An injured employee calls Medcor, and a triage advocate uses an algorithm to refer the person to appropriate care. The office, which is designed for up to 15 people, is above Duluth Trading Co. at 320 S. Phillips Ave.

Owners of the landmark Spink Cafe, which was destroyed in a fire Nov. 10, haven’t decided yet if they’ll rebuild, but they’re selling baked goods and salads at least through the holidays.

Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip has opened in The Empire Mall. The locally owned franchise is near the Sanford Children’s Play Area. In addition to several varieties of cookies, there are other baked goods, cookie cakes, ice cream and fruit smoothies. Entree options include paninis, flatbreads, wraps and crepes.

Galaxy Gaming is adding a virtual reality attraction that’s new to South Dakota. Hologate can be played by up to four people at one time. The system will be available in January at the business at 3120 S. Mayfair Drive, which also offers laser tag, gaming stations and VR pods.

Taco John’s has closed its restaurant at 1100 S. Minnesota Ave. The closure of the location, which opened in 1987, is part of a realignment for the Sioux Falls stores. A new site at 26th and Sycamore is scheduled to open in January.

Covert Artisan Ales is expanding with a downtown taproom in the new East Bank Depot on East Eighth Street. The brewery, which specializes in sour beers and wild ales, hopes to open Covert Cellars in late spring. The current taproom in the brewery at 605 N. Watson St. will remain open until the new space is ready.

Downtown bakery Half Baked closed abruptly after five years in business. The gourmet cupcake and coffee shop was at 120 S. Phillips Ave.

Avera Health Plans and DAKOTACARE have moved into a shared location at 5300 S. Broadband Lane. Avera Health bought DAKOTACARE and a subsidiary, DAS, in late 2015.

Downtown Sioux Falls Inc. is taking over the Sioux Falls Design Center space at 108 W. 11th St. The space will be called the Downtown Sioux Falls Studio and will be available to rent by members of the organization. The Design Center will operate without a permanent space.

South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance Inc. has purchased the former Badlands Pawn property at 1600 W. Russell St. The new nonprofit organization plans to bring multiple organizations under one roof, led by the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars. It also will provide a state-of-the-art location for entertainment, events and meetings, as well as an eventual military museum. If all goes as planned, the building would be fully operational in the spring of 2020.

The cafe in the Avera McKennan Fitness Center, which is open to the public, has a new owner and a new name. Andrew Brown has taken over the cafe where he worked for the past 12 years. He renamed it CNC Food Factory. New menu items include baked doughnuts in a variety of flavors and baked chicken nuggets that come with sauce and dipping choices. Brown also does catering, serving from a half-dozen to 200 people.

The owners of an Aberbeen floral, home decor and landscaping business have brought a home decor pop-up shop to The Empire Mall for the holiday season. The Beehive is in the Express wing.

Nyberg’s Ace has added a second Dakota Workwear location. The store-within-a-store, which specializes in premium outerwear, jackets, work boots and durable workwear, is in the Nyberg’s store at 12th and Kiwanis. The first Dakota Workwear opened in the store at 41st and Minnesota five years ago.

Balleraena Dance Studio is adding a juice bar to give its dancers a healthy, nutritious option between classes. Refuel, which will serve Herbalife Nutrition protein shakes and energy teas, also will be open to the public. The plan is to have the juice bar in the studio at 6901 S. Louise Ave. ready by Jan. 6.

Dressbarn’s final day will be Dec. 26. Discounts are 80 percent for clearance merchandise, 70 percent for dresses and 60 percent for everything else, a store employee said. On top of that, customers get a 15 percent discount on their entire purchase. “We still have a ton of stuff,” the worker said. The store is at 2814 W. Louise Ave.

Chris’s Auto Repair has opened its second shop in Sioux Falls. The new location is at 1901 S. Minnesota Ave., a former Midas shop. Chris Rieger opened his first shop on North Harlem Avenue six years ago.

Something for Me in Harrisburg’s 518 Marketplace is going out of business. The final day is Dec. 28. Owner Lisa Coit opened the women’s clothing boutique in October. Another tenant in the marketplace, BluMoon Designs, will expand into the space. BluMoon owner Amy Balster makes jewelry and also sells accessories such as purses, hats and scarves; handcrafted gift items from other makers; and locally made toffee and honey.

Send Comings & Goings news to Jodi@SiouxFalls.Business.