0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

July 6, 2020

The co-working and networking space known as The Kitchen is closing.

Timing was tough for the business, which opened earlier this year at 4301 S. Racket Drive.

“It is with a heavy heart that I am announcing the closure of The Kitchen as of this week. This year has thrown more our way as a brand-new business than we are able to overcome,” owner Jen Kolb wrote in a Facebook post.

“We were only able to be open for a month and a half before having to close down because of COVID, but the magic that was created between these walls in that short amount of time was limitless. The community that came together in support of our mission is the most inspiring and uplifting group of women that I could have ever asked for.”

The need for this type of space is not going anywhere, “as women and mothers continue to face challenges of balance and finding fulfillment,” she continued. “I truly believe that with the doors closing to this opportunity, a new door will open in a different capacity for our beloved community. I hope you will all stay tuned to see how that may come to be.”