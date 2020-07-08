Silverstar to build office, car wash on Minnesota Avenue

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

July 8, 2020

Silverstar Car Wash plans to build its Sioux Falls headquarters office, along with a car wash and training center on Minnesota Avenue.

The car wash is planning to build on and renovate the site currently owned by Vern Eide at 1500 S. Minnesota Ave.

“This location is really exciting and important for us,” regional manager Andrea Vetos said.

“We’ve had requests for a central location for a really long time, so I think it would be well received. We also like the ability to build our headquarters here in Sioux Falls.”

Silverstar has seven locations in Sioux Falls.

The new headquarters will allow Silverstar to bring its corporate support and maintenance team together in one place, Vetos said.

“We are committed to being a good neighbor to those in our neighborhood, and if you’ve had a chance to visit any of our locations in town, you are probably familiar with the high standard of cleanliness and appearance that we hold for our sites.”

On Tuesday night, the Sioux Falls City Council approved a conditional use permit for the project by a vote of 6-2.

Some neighbors expressed concerns over noise and traffic, though there are conditions placed on the business designed to address potential issues.

Other businesses that looked at the property would have generated more traffic and activity in the neighborhood, said Ryan Tysdal of Van Buskirk Cos., who brokered the deal.

“Silverstar is definitely the most preferred user for the site and least impact on the neighborhood,” he said. “A majority of the proposed project is actually being utilized as office space and non-car wash uses.”