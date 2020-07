0 shares Share

July 8, 2020

A local take on a dollar store is opening on the east side.

Chani Liben is starting Dollar $ Store 10th Street in the former National Pawn Co. space at 1503 E. 10th St.

Liben also leases another space in the building for Multicultural Barber Shop, which he opened in 2012. He and his wife, Sifrashi Mengistu, also own Hagere Ethiopian Restaurant, which they opened in April 2019 on Minnesota Avenue near 31st Street. They came to Sioux Falls as refugees from Kenya and are originally from Ethiopia.

The new business will be a typical dollar store with a wide range of merchandise, Liben said. Everything will be $1.

Dollar $ Store 10th Street will open Aug. 1.

Hours will be 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.