Huset’s Speedway deal finalized, will host first event in August

July 14, 2020

After being closed for more than three years, Huset’s Speedway is finally in the hands of a new owner.

Tod Quiring officially acquired the speedway from Chuck Brennan on Tuesday afternoon when the sale was finalized, according to a news release from Inside Line Promotions.

Quiring, who also owns Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, Minn., purchased the Brandon racetrack for an undisclosed amount and will continue its tradition of of Sunday events with 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars as the featured division.

The first scheduled event for Huset’s under new ownership will be C & B Operations Grand Reopening on Aug. 2. NASCAR drivers Tony Stewart and Kyle Larson will be headlining the event and racing against many of the sports’ best sprint car drivers.

Tickets are available at husetsspeedway.com.

Several other special racing events have been scheduled for August and September, including the Monster Truck Throwdown on Aug. 29, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series on Sept. 5-6 and the Power Series Nationals on Sept. 18-19.

Brennan purchased the speedway in 2015, putting $18 million in upgrades to the venue before closing it after the 2016 racing season.