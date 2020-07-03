Mattress Firm to close east-side location

0 shares Share

July 3, 2020

Mattress Firm is closing its East Arrowhead Parkway location and moving inventory and staff to its store on the north side of the city.

“We’re offering extra special deals out of the location until the lease is up at the end of September,” co-owner Paul Hollister said.

“The store is a little bit bigger than what we need now,” he said of the 5,100-square-foot space that opened six years ago at 5204 E. Arrowhead Parkway. Mattress Firm’s typical footprint now is 3,500 square feet. “We’re not opposed to finding something else on the east side that’s a little bit smaller that might work a little bit better.”

The north store, which is at Minnesota Avenue and Russell Street, has served as the clearance outlet for the Sioux Falls stores and also includes a warehouse. Mattress Firm also has locations in retail centers at 41st Street and Western Avenue, and along 41st Street near The Empire Mall.

The North Minnesota store closed temporarily in late March as the COVID-19 pandemic reached Sioux Falls and mattress sales slowed, reducing the need for a clearance outlet, Hollister said.

“At first, like other retailers, we saw a dramatic decrease in foot traffic. In May, it started to get back to normal, and in June, it picked up quite a bit.”

The Sioux Falls stores are a franchise of the national company that was co-founded by South Dakota native Harry Roberts. He brought the concept to Sioux Falls in 2013 with Hollister and other partners.

The Arrowhead site could be divided into three spaces, said Sam Assam of Assam Cos., who has the space listed for lease.