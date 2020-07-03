Casey’s opens on East 26th Street

0 shares Share

July 3, 2020

Casey’s General Stores has opened its 10th location in Sioux Falls, bringing fuel, doughnuts and pizza to the east side of the city.

The newest store is at 5810 E. 26th St., just east of Rosa Parks Elementary.

Iowa-based Casey’s is the nation’s fourth-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain.

In addition to doughnuts and pizza, the kitchen makes breakfast sandwiches and other items throughout the day, including grab-and-go and made-to-order offerings.

The store features an expansive coffee bar and a beer cave and offers an exchange center for propane tanks. Fuel options include unleaded with and without ethanol, E85, premium and diesel.

The store had to forego its typical grand-opening celebration because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Casey’s mailed promotions to residents in the area, and new Casey’s Rewards members will receive offers, said Katie Petru, director of communications for Casey’s.

“At Casey’s, we strive to help make the lives of our guests and communities better each day by offering the convenience they desire and the items they need, and that’s especially true at this moment in time,” Petru said. “We’re excited to celebrate the new store opening with our neighbors, and to be Here for Good in Sioux Falls.”

The Here for Good mantra is part of Casey’s commitment to help improve the communities it serves across its 16-state footprint. The company recently donated $500,000 to Feeding America.

The store is open daily from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.