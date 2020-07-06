North-side Jacky’s reopens with quick-serve model

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

July 6, 2020

After being closed for three months because of the coronavirus pandemic, Jacky’s Restaurant on North Cliff Avenue has reopened with a new business model.

Instead of offering table service, Jacky’s Burrito Express has a counter where customers choose the ingredients as servers build their burritos or bowls.

The menu also includes tacos and a few other dishes, including Jacky’s signature wet burrito, but diners won’t find the full offerings available at the other two restaurants.

Jacky’s Burrito Express opens at 6 a.m. weekdays, and breakfast burritos are available until 10 a.m. The restaurant closes at 4 p.m. or sometimes earlier if traffic is slow, an employee said.

Online ordering is available.

Owner Jacky Vanloh moved her north-side location from Cliff and Benson to the former Taco Bell location at 3808 N. Cliff Ave. in January 2019.

Vanloh’s other quick-serve location, Jacky’s Burrito Express on West 12th Street, offers a more extensive menu.