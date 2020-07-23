Restaurant Roundup: Twin Bing ice cream is back; Taco Bell to shrink menu

0 shares Share

July 23, 2020

The most popular seasonal flavor of ice cream for Stensland Family Farms is in the dipping case at the three retail locations. Twin Bing returned this week, but it’s almost gone. The ice cream, which is made with the blessing of Palmer Candy Co., typically is offered only a couple of times each year.

Taco Bell is simplifying its menu beginning Aug. 13. That means you have three weeks to gorge on your favorites if they’re on this list: grilled steak soft taco, 7-layer burrito, nachos supreme, Beefy Fritos Burrito, spicy tostada, triple-layer nachos, spicy potato soft taco, cheesy fiesta potatoes, loaded grillers, chips and dip, and the mini skillet breakfast bowl.

The deli’s hot bar at Sioux Falls Food Co+Op returns Monday. The natural foods grocery store suspended the offering because of the COVID-19 pandemic and initially planned to hold off on reopening it until the store’s expansion project was completed. Customer demand, however, is helping bring it back sooner. The hot bar features a different entrée, side and two soups every day. Tuesday will continue to be reserved for the popular popcorn tofu. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.

Books n Brewz Pizzeria is adding weekday lunch hours and also opening earlier on Saturday. The restaurant side of the business at Eighth and Weber will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Both the restaurant and the speakeasy will open at 11 a.m. Saturday. Delivery will be available then too.

Leonardo’s Cafe at the Washington Pavilion has added a take-and-bake menu. Entrees, which serve four to six, include bourbon barbecue pork sandwiches, New York strip loin steaks or smoked gouda chicken and bacon mac-n-cheese. The sandwiches and steaks include two sides and the mac-and-cheese comes with breadsticks. Additions include a house salad, desserts and wine.

R Wine Bar & Kitchen recently asked customers to guess how many corks it took to fill up a display case that it started when it opened in October 2018. Every time someone bought a bottle of wine, the person was asked to sign the cork and drop it in the case. The winning guess of 6,232 was closest to the actual 6,404 corks.

Scooter’s Coffee locations in Sioux Falls are donating 100 percent of sales Monday to organizations that support children in foster care. Organizations include Royal Family Kids Sioux Empire, Family Visitation Center, East River Foster Parent Network, Children’s Home Society of South Dakota and Sioux Falls CASA.

The Attic Bar & Grill and Ass’ociates & Co. are helping the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society with the Dog Dayz of Summer through July 31. Bring a bag of dry dog or cat food, and get either a free drink, a fried pickles appetizer or a fried Snickers dessert.

The salad bar is back at Carnaval Brazilian Grill. Get the latest pandemic-related restaurant news here.

